Two men have been charged in connection with stabbing in Newmarket on Tuesdat that left a man seriously injured.

York Regional Police said it happened in the area of Davis Drive and Lorne Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.

A 39-year-old man was walking home when two other men confronted him, police said. An altercation took place, resulting in the man being stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said he is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspects allegedly fled on foot, but officers were able to locate and take them into custody.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Dylan Beasley and 20-year-old Calvin Evans. They have been charged with aggravated assault.

Police continue to ask witnesses or anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.