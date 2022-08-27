Toronto police have arrested two men after one person was critically injured in a stabbing near the waterfront last week.

Police said they were called around 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 19 to a parking lot near Queens Quay West and Bathurst Street, where two men allegedly stabbed one person.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they remain in life-threatening condition.

As a result of an investigation, officers arrested two people on Friday in connection to the case.

They have been identified as 28-year-old Kane Underhill and 35-year-old Mwanza Mutombo.

Both have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police have not indicated the motive for the stabbing.

They urge anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).