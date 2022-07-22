Police have arrested two men described as identical twins following a stabbing in downtown Toronto earlier this month.

It happened near Front and Bay streets at around 9:25 p.m. on July 9.

Police previously said that the victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by two suspects at which point an altercation occurred.

The man was then stabbed during the course of that altercation, according to police.

Last week investigators made a public appeal for information in the case, releasing a brief description of two suspects that they said appeared to be identical twins.

The suspects were then taken into custody on Thursday.

Toronto residents Kye Lucchesi and Sebastian Lucchesi, both 18 years old, are each charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.