

The Canadian Press





Two men are each facing 14 charges following an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say on April 5, officers recovered seven stolen vehicles from an industrial unit in the area of Meyerside Drive and Dixie Road, near Toronto Pearson Airport.

The stolen vehicles included two 2022 Honda CRVs, a 2020 Honda CRV, a 2017 Honda Pilot, a 2015 Toyota Sienna and two 2021 Toyota Highlanders.

Police say the registered owners of the vehicles have been notified.

Kingsley Mensah, 33, and Clinton Asante, 29, both face seven counts each of possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in stolen goods over $5000.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2023.