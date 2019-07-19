Two men in critical condition after being found face down in Scarborough motel pool
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 7:00PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 7:17PM EDT
Two adult males are being rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a pool at a motel in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood early Friday evening.
Toronto Fire says that the victims were found face down and unresponsive in a pool at the Grand Motel near Kingston Road and West Hill Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m.
They were both pulled from the pool and paramedics administered CPR on scene, according to Toronto Fire.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately clear.