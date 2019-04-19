

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men were taken into police custody after they both sustained serious stab wounds during an altercation in the stairwell of an apartment building in Cabbagetown early Friday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. inside a building near Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

Police say that a total of three people were injured in the incident, including the two men taken into custody.

One of those men was stabbed in his chest and transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition. The second was stabbed in his neck area. He was initially rushed to hospital with injuries thought to be potentially life threatening, however police now say that he is expected to survive.

The third victim, a female, sustained a minor stab wound to an extremity.

It is not clear what, if any, charges the men taken into custody will face.

Police continue to investigate.