

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in the downtown early Monday.

Police were called to Lombard Street, in the area of Church and Adelaide streets, at around 4:20 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that two men were sitting in a car, but police would not confirm where they were found.

The two victims were located and transported to hospital.

Toronto Paramedic Services said one male was transported with life-threatening injuries, while the other man was transported with serious injuries.

There is no word so far about any arrests or possible suspects.