Two men are in hospital following a shooting in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said it happened in a parking lot on Shoreham Drive, west of Jane Street, shortly before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not yet have suspect information but are looking for a dark-coloured SUV seen before and after the shooting.

Police initially tweeted that the shooter was reportedly in an SUV.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are being advised that there’s going to be a heavy police presence as police canvass for witnesses and video.