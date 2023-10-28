Two men in hospital following stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Saturday, October 28, 2023 7:48AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2023 8:14AM EDT
Two men are in hospital after reports of an overnight altercation in downtown Toronto.
Police say the incident occurred just before 3:25 a.m. in a laneway near King Street and Spadina Avenue.
Two men in their 30s were stabbed, according to police, and both were taken to hospital by medics.
Police say the suspect or suspects fled the area. No suspect information has been released.