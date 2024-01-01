Two men in hospital following stabbing in Toronto’s east end
Two men have been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.
Police say they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 8:04 p.m., in the area of O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, they located a man with stab wounds. The suspect was arrested soon after.
In a follow-up social media post, police said both the suspect and victim have serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.