Two men rushed to hospital after overnight shooting at bar in Dorset Park
Published Friday, September 22, 2023 6:24AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2023 7:20AM EDT
Two people were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting at a bar in the Dorset Park area.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Two men were subsequently transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Toronto police later confirmed there was a shooting after an altercation at a bar on Birchmount Road and that the two men were transported to hospital via emergency run.
One of them has been taken into custody and a firearm has been seized, police said.
Some vehicles were damaged in the shooting, but no other injuries have been reported, police said.