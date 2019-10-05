

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been seriously injured after separate shootings in Etobicoke's Jamestown neighbourhood and the Wallace Emerson area.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road, just after 5:30 p.m. after reports of sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, with injuries to his lower body. Police said he is conscious and breathing.

Toronto paramedics said the man has been rushed to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said they have located shell casings.

No suspect information has been released.

Officers were later called for another shooting in the area of Lansdown Avenue and Dupont Street just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said they located a man believed to be in his 20s with injuries. He is conscious and breathing.

The victim has been rushed to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Two male suspects were reportedly seen fleeing from the scene, police said.