Two men believed to be in their 20s were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Barrie Tuesday evening.

Barrie Police said the shooting happened in the area of Bayfield and Grove streets around 5 p.m.

Paramedics said one person sustained life-threatening injuries while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims are males believe to be in their 20s, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services said.

Ornge Air Ambulance said they airlifted one person to a trauma centre in Toronto.

There is no word so far about possible suspects.