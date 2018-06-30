

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say that two young girls who had been missing since Friday night have been found safe and sound.

The girls were reported missing after being last seen at an address in the Key Court area of Mississauga at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Prior to being located on Saturday morning, police said that both girls were believed to be somewhere in downtown Toronto.

In a message posted to Twitter at around noon, Peel police said that the girls are safe and thanked the community for its help in the investigation.