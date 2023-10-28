Two overnight shootings have left two men in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto police.

Police say the first shooting happened at approximately 11 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road. Investigators say they responded to a call for gunshots in the area, and not long after the call, a man in his 30s who had been shot attended a Toronto hospital on his own. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The second shooting occurred near Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road just after 1:50 p.m. Police say they responded to reports that a man was shot in front of a commercial establishment. Shortly after, a man in his 40s who had been shot attended a Toronto hospital on his own. His injuries are life-threatening.

These events do not appear to be related at this time.

Anyone with additional information about either incident is asked to contact Toronto police.