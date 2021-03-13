Two pedestrians are in hospital following a collision on the Danforth Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

At around 10 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision at Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

Police said a man and a woman were struck by a vehicle and were conscious when officers arrived on scene.

A woman in her 40s was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

The intersection was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.

Police said they have concluded their investigation.

No charges have been announced.