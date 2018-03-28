

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been arrested after customs officers discovered coffee canisters filled with a white substance believed to be cocaine during a routine baggage inspection.

The two individuals arrived at Pearson International Airport from Jamaica on March 22 and were sent for a secondary inspection as part of a routine baggage check, The Canada Border Services Agency said in a news release.

The CBSA said each individual had six containers declared as coffee in their luggage. When officers opened the canisters, they found a white substance that tested positive for suspected cocaine.

Over seven kilograms of the substance were seized and the two were taken into custody by the RCMP, the CBSA said.

The CBSA said it has seized over 145 kilograms of suspected cocaine in the GTA so far this year.