Two suspects are in custody after a gun call prompted two North York schools to be placed under lockdown on Wednesday afternoon

Toronto police said they were called to Emery Collegiate Institute in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Officers arrived and subsequently arrested two suspects, police said. A third suspect remains outstanding.

Emery Collegiate Institute and Emery Adult Learning Centre were in lockdown as a result. The order was shortly lifted.

However, police tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that St. Basil-The-Great College School had been put in lockdown.

The order was later changed into a hold-and-secure. It was lifted an hour later.

The school is three kilometres south of Emery C.I.

Police said no injuries were reported.