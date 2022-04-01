Two people critical after stabbing at Ajax home
Durham Regional Police respond to a home where two people are stabbed in Ajax Friday, April 1, 2022.
Two people have been transported to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a home in Ajax.
Durham Regional Police were called to an address on Bowles Drive Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the home and found two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police said one person was taken into custody.
There is no threat to public safety because of the incident, police said.
Police have not provided any other information so far about the injured parties.