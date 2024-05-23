Two male victims were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting at a school parking lot in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene on Montevideo Road, in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Battleford Road, at 11:10 p.m.

A young adult male and a middle-aged man were subsequently transported to a local hospital and one of them was then airlifted to a trauma centre via air ambulance, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

The suspect or suspects fled the area, and there is no description of them so far, police said.

Images from the scene show a number of emergency vehicles at the school and there is expected to be a heavy police presence at the school into the day.

Numerous evidence markers were visible on the ground outside the school Thursday morning.

Police are expected to provide more details about the double shooting later in the day.