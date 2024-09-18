Two people are dead following a shooting at a park in Keswick, York Regional Police say.

Police confirmed just before 11 a.m. that they were investigating a double homicide at Bayview Park.

YRP said they responded to the sounds of gunshots at the park just before 7:30 a.m.

"Two adults located with gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased," police said in a post on X.

Earlier in the morning they would not say exactly what happened, but said the Homicide Unit had been notified.

Images from the scene showed officers and a number of police vehicles at the entrance to the park.

Police set up a perimeter from Doverdale Drive to the south, Bayview Avenue and the Queensway to the northwest and Fairwood Drive to the east.

Several schools in the area are under a hold and secure order as police investigate, though the schools themselves are not part of the incident.

"Schools in the Keswick area are currently in a hold & secure," The York Region District School Board said in a post on X. "This is due to police activity in the area & not related to any incident in the school. Everyone in the building is safe."

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

No further details have been released so far.