Two people dead after stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building
Published Wednesday, September 21, 2022 5:39AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 21, 2022 7:47AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in an Etobicoke apartment building overnight.
Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of three people stabbed at a building in the area of Islington and Bergamot avenues.
Police say two people were found dead at the scene and one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries
A man has been arrested and there are no outstanding suspects or threat to public safety, according to police.
