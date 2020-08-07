Two people dead following two-vehicle collision in Brantford
Brantford police are investigating a fatal collison. (CTV Kitchener)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 9:36PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 7, 2020 10:09PM EDT
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Brantford, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Shellard Lane and Conklin Drive, west of Veterans Memorial Parkway, around 5:30 p.m.
Brantford police say a vehicle and a transit bus collided near the intersection.
Images from the scene show a car with extensive front-end damage. It appears the car rear-ended the bus.
Two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene, police say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has any information relating to the crash to contact them at 519-756-7050.