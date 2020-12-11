Two people are dead and four others are in hospital following a partial building collapse in London, Ont.

The incident occurred shortly before noon at a four-story building under construction on Teeple Terrace, near Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive.

Emergency crews said a wall collapsed, trapping people who were working at the site.

Five people were rushed to hospital, one of them without a pulse.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the London Health Sciences Centre confirmed that the person who was without vital signs has since died.

Two of the patients are in serious condition, while two others are in fair condition. The hospital said it would not be providing any further details about victims.

The City of London said a sixth person was assessed at the scene for a minor injury, but was not transported to hospital.

Video from the scene showed workers digging feverishly to try reach those still trapped.

London police said they were using a drone to help in the rescue effort.

At around 5:30 p.m., the city said just one person remained trapped at the scene.

However, in an update on Friday evening, the city said the search and rescue has shifted to a recovery operation as emergency crews have confirmed that the person who was trapped has died.

The efforts to recover the individual have been delayed and could take some time because the building is not stable following the collapse.

“Today is a difficult day for Londoners,” said London Mayor Ed Holder in a statement. “I know the community joins me in expressing our deepest condolences to the families of the two people who lost their lives today, and in expressing our care and concern for those who were injured and remain in hospital."

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the Ontario Fire Marshal authorized the deployment of two Heavy Urban Search and Rescue teams (HUSAR) from Toronto to assist with the search.

@ONFireMarshal @jonpeggOFMEM have authorized the deployment of the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue (HUSAR) team to London, Ont for a structural collapse. The team is preparing and deploying. @Toronto_Fire @TorontoMedics @TorontoPolice — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 11, 2020

On Friday evening, Pegg said his crew has been cleared by London Fire and is returning home.

It’s not yet clear what caused the wall to collapse and officials could not say how many people were at the site when it happened.

The building collapse triggered a Code Orange at the London Health Sciences Centre, a state associated with disasters where a large number of people require emergency treatment. A number of doctors also responded to the scene. Just before 4 p.m., the hospital said the Code Orange had been cancelled.

“LHSC has determined it has sufficient capacity required to respond to this tragic event,” the hospital said in its statement.

Emergency officials are urging people to avoid the area.

In a statement to CP24, the Ministry of Labour said two inspectors and an engineer are on the site to conduct an investigation.