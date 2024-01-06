Two people have died in a fire that broke out at a home in Thornhill, paramedics say.

Fire crews from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a residence on Conley Street in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters encountered the house fully engulfed. A search and rescue commenced on all three levels of the home, and two occupants were pulled out.

Paramedics said two people rescued from the residence were pronounced dead. A third person was treated at the scene and released.

Crews continue to work on extinguishing the blaze. The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

“I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families, neighbours and everyone who is impacted by the residential fire that took place on Conley Street in Vaughan tonight,” Mayor Steven Del Duca posted on social media Saturday night.

“The effects of events such as this one can be felt by the entire community; our hearts are heavy for the loss of two individuals.”