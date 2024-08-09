Hamilton police are investigating a homicide inside an apartment building but are not seeking any suspects.

Police responded to the building on Ottawa Street near Main Street on Thursday afternoon after neighbours expressed concern that an occupant in one of the units hadn’t been seen for several days and wasn’t answering their door, Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle told reporters on Friday.

Cattle said that firefighters had to force entry inside the apartment, which was barricaded from the inside.

Once they were able to gain access to the unit they found two deceased individuals inside. The death of one of those people has since been deemed a homicide.

“There was nobody else inside the unit. The back door to the unit was also barricaded. So no one could get in and out of this unit at that time without entry being forced,” Cattle said. “At this time the way the death has appeared it was contained in that unit.”

Cattle would not comment on the nature of the relationship, if any, between the two people found inside of the apartment.

He said that police are also not commenting on the cause of death at this time.

“We are not looking for any suspects at this time. We have two deceased persons in the unit. I am not going to get into any details without an autopsy being performed,” he said.

Meanwhile, as police await the results of an autopsy that is taking place today, Cattle said that investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance footage.

He said that police also plan to execute a search warrant on another unit in the building where it is believed that one of the two deceased parties may have lived.