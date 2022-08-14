Two Ottawa residents have been killed in a plane crash in Northumberland County.

The incident happened Saturday evening in a field near a private air strip in rural Port Hope, near Kellogg and Massey roads.

Members of Ontario Provincial Police's Northumberland Detachment along with Fire and Northumberland Emergency Medical Services attended the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

The two occupants of the plane – a Cherokee Piper aircraft – have been identified as 74-year-old Alvin Crosby and 72-year-old Suzanne Parent, both of Ottawa. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP have since cleared the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now working to determine the cause of the crash.