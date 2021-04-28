Police say that two people are in critical condition following a daylight shooting in Ajax.

It happened near Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue sometime after 4 p.m.

Police say that the two victims were transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, though footage from CP24 shows a vehicle on a sidewalk that appears to have crashed into the side of a patio belonging to a Wild Wing restuarant. Multiple bullet holes are visible in the vehicle's rear windshield and along its side. Its front passenger side window also appears to have shattered.

Police say that roads are closed in the area for the investigation.