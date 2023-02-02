Two people in hospital after minivan slams into tree in North York
A minivan is pictured following a collision on York Mills Road near the DVP Thursday February 2, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Published Thursday, February 2, 2023 5:55AM EST
Two people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a minivan struck a pole and a tree in North York overnight.
It happened on York Mills Road, east of the Don Valley Parkway.
Toronto Police said a single vehicle struck a pole and then a tree.
Toronto Paramedic Services attended the scene shortly after 2 a.m. and transported two males to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word so far on what caused the collision, police said.
Roads were closed in the area for an investigation, but have since re-opened.