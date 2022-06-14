Two people have been transported to hospital following a collision in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Derry Road and Tenth Line at around 7:20 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcycle and a car, Peel police said.

One man was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while another patient was transported to hospital, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

It is not yet known what caused the collision.

Road closures are in effect and police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.