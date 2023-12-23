Two people are in hospital following a pair of shootings which occurred less than half an hour apart in Scarborough Saturday evening.

The first took place in the area of Morningside Avenue and Coronation Drive at around 7:34 p.m.

Police said a victim was located with a gunshot wound after shots were heard in the area. The victim was transported to hospital via emergency run. A dark-coloured SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

Then just 25 minutes later, police were called to another shooting at Tapscott Road and Washburn Way.

Police said numerous gunshots were heard before a victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim received a ride to hospital and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, police said.

Police said there were reports of shots being fired from a dark-coloured vehicle. Police said they are looking for two male suspects in their teens wearing black clothing and hats in connection with the second shooting.

Police have not said whether there’s any connection between the two shootings so far.