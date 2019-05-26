

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital this morning following a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say a vehicle hit a barrier in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and South Millway at around 3:30 a.m.

The male driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre and a female passenger was rushed to a local hospital.

Officers have not provided an update on their current condition.

In a tweet sent out early Sunday morning, police said one of the victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of Erin Mills Parkway are closed in the area for the police investigation.