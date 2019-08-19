

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man and a woman are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East for reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Paramedics said a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A woman was also rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Markham Road is closed in both directions for investigation.