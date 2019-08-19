Two people injured after car, motorcycle collide in Scarborough
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 10:06PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 11:41PM EDT
A man and a woman are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East for reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.
Paramedics said a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A woman was also rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
Markham Road is closed in both directions for investigation.