Two people have injuries after one was shot and the other was stabbed during an altercation in Etobicoke Thursday night.

Shortly before 11:20 p.m., Toronto police responded to reports of an altercation between a group of people in a parking lot near Rexdale Mall.

Police said two victims were located, one with a gunshot wound and the other with a stab wound.

Both victims were transported to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the shooting and stabbing occurred in a nearby residential area near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, and the victims were later located near the mall.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with both incidents, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.