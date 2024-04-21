Two people injured in Scarborough crash
Published Sunday, April 21, 2024 10:30AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 21, 2024 10:30AM EDT
Two people are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Scarborough Sunday morning.
Toronto police reported that the crash took place in the Eglinton Avenue East area between Thermos Road and Birchmount Road at around 9 a.m.
One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said, adding that the other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say that delays should be expected in the area.
Eglinton Ave East westbound lanes are closed west of Birchmount Road.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 21, 2024
Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road @TPS41Div
8:55am
- 3 vehicles involved
- unknown injuries
- expect delays in the area
Westbound Eglinton Ave E closed, west of Birchmount Road.#GO851306
