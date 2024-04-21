Two people are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Scarborough Sunday morning.

Toronto police reported that the crash took place in the Eglinton Avenue East area between Thermos Road and Birchmount Road at around 9 a.m.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said, adding that the other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that delays should be expected in the area.

Eglinton Ave East westbound lanes are closed west of Birchmount Road.