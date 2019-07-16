

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have been pulled from a burning building in Scarborough, Toronto Fire says.

Crews were dispatched to the building on Warden Avenue north of Danforth Avenue at around 9 a.m. for a two-alarm fire.

District Fire Chief Stephan Powell tells CP24 that the building houses a pool hall and multiple apartments.

He said that upon arrival firefighters encountered dark smoke coming from the back of the building but were able to knock down the fire relatively quickly.

He said that the two people pulled from the fire will require medical attention, though he did not provide further details about their condition.

“At the moment we have two people in need of medical attention,” he said. “We already knocked the fire down and it is now a matter of doing overhaul and making sure there is no concealed fire in walls or ceilings or that kind of thing.”

Powell said that about 25 firefighters were on scene at one point.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Warden Avenue remains closed between Danforth and Butterworth avenues.