

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after a daylight shooting in the city’s west end, police say.

Police were called to a condominium building on Lotherton Pathway in the Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue area just after 9 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police initially said that a male and a female were both been found on scene without vital signs, though they later said that the victims were breathing.

Both victims were rushed to hospital via emergency run.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Police say that they have no information about potential suspects at this time.