Two people seriously injured in two separate collisions in the city
Police are investigating a collision between a van and a motorcycle in downtown Toronto that sent one person to hospital.
Published Saturday, June 5, 2021 10:32PM EDT
Two separate collisions in the city Saturday evening sent two people to the hospital.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive, west of Black Creek Drive, before 10 p.m. following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
Toronto paramedics said one person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Just after 10 p.m., police said a van and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Queen Street West and Bay Street.
A woman in her 30s was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police are investigating what caused the collision.