Two separate collisions in the city Saturday evening sent two people to the hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive, west of Black Creek Drive, before 10 p.m. following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Toronto paramedics said one person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

COLLISION:

Trethewey Dr & Martha Eaton Way

- reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car

- police responding

- unknown injuries

- reports of debris and fluids on the roadway

- possible delays in the area

- consider alternate routes#GO1050427

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 6, 2021

Just after 10 p.m., police said a van and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Queen Street West and Bay Street.

A woman in her 30s was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating what caused the collision.