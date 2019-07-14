Two people shot and seriously hurt in Mississauga
A victim of a shooting in the Queensway East and Stanfield Road area is loaded into an ambulance on July 14, 2019. (Peter Mills)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 6:28AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:04AM EDT
Two people were rushed to hospital after a shooting in the eastern part of Mississauga early on Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
Officers said they were called to Queensway East and Stanfield Road at 2:54 a.m. for report of multiple shots fired.
They arrived to find two adults suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a parking lot.
Peel Paramedics said they were taken to Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital for treatment.
Investigators say they are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in an older red Hyundai SUV.
A stretch of Queensway East was closed between Dixie and Stanfield roads until 7 a.m. to allow for an investigation.