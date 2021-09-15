Two people were hospitalized after a collision in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of North Service and Stanfield roads, near the Queen Elizabeth Way, just after 4 p.m.

Peel police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the area.

One person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics say. Another person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say one of the people injured was the driver of the motorcyclist.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Police have closed the roads in the area while they investigate the crash.