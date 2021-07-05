

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Two police officers have suffered serious injuries while responding to a call on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Const. Tania Visintin says both officers were stabbed as they entered a suite while investigating a 911 call about the forcible confinement of a two-year-old.

Visintin says both officers are now listed in stable condition.

She says a struggle occurred at about 10 a.m. as the officers entered a residential suite and were confronted by a 59-year-old man.

One of the officers managed to fire a Taser during the struggle and Visintin says the unnamed victim was also taken to hospital.

She says the stabbing is under investigation and the agency that investigates all police-involved incidents of death or serious harm has also been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.