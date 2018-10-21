Two rushed to trauma centre after crash in Brampton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018 9:21AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:33AM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Brampton on Sunday morning.
The collision occurred near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.
Police say two people were taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
The area is currently closed to traffic for the police investigation. The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.