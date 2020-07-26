Two seriously injured after car crashes into North York house
A car crashed into a home in North York injuring two men. (CP24/Mike Nguyen)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 11:11PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 26, 2020 11:54PM EDT
Two men suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a house in North York Sunday night.
It happened near Duval Drive and Lawrence Avenue, east of Keele Street, just before 10:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
No one in the house was injured, police said.
Officers are searching for the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.