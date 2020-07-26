

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two men suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a house in North York Sunday night.

It happened near Duval Drive and Lawrence Avenue, east of Keele Street, just before 10:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

No one in the house was injured, police said.

Officers are searching for the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.