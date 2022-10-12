A second police officer has died following a shooting at a home in Innisfil that left another officer and the suspect dead Tuesday night.

Two South Simcoe Police officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line, shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say two officers were shot inside the home and the suspect was later pronounced dead following an interaction with police.

The officers were rushed to a local hospital by emergency run and one of them died from their injuries, police said.

The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition and has since succumbed to his injuries, police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating. York Regional Police are also conducting their own investigation into the details surrounding the shooting of the officers.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Early Wednesday morning, numerous police cruisers participated in a procession for the first fallen officer to the coroner's office, near Highway 401 and Keele Street.

At around 8:30 a.m., police participated in another procession for the second fallen officer. They drove from St. Mike's Hospital along the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 to the coroner's office.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted Wednesday that he was "heartbroken" to learn about the death of the two officers.

The shooting comes a month after Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong and two others were fatally shot by a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the GTA on Sept. 12.

South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke is expected to hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. and CP24.com will stream it live.