York police have recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested five individuals in connection with an investigation into a carjacking last week in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

On July 6 at around 1:40 a.m., police received a report of a carjacking in the area of Stouffville Road and Highway 404.

“The victim was driving his 2018 Mercedes G-Wagon when he was rear ended by suspects in a BMW,” York police said in a press release.

“Two passengers from the BMW approached the victim and demanded his keys and cell phone while a second vehicle, a Range Rover, blocked the victim’s Mercedes, preventing him from leaving.”

On of the suspects stole the victim’s Mercedes while the other returned to the BMW, where a driver was waiting, police say.

All three vehicles then drove away from the scene, according to police.

“The Air Support Unit was able to locate the three vehicles travelling together,” the release read.

“While monitoring the vehicles, they separated and traveled in different directions.”

Police say that officers successfully stopped the Range Rover in Mississauga, and apprehended four suspects. The victim’s Mercedes was also located in Vaughan, and one suspect was apprehended, police say.

“Officers were not able to locate the BMW,” the release went on to say.

“Through investigation, the Range Rover was also found to have been recently reported stolen out of Toronto.”

Natalee Newton of Midhurst, Syed Shan of Vaughan, and Mohammad Rashid of Barrie, all 20 years old, as well as Blake White, of St. John’s, N.L., and 31-year-old Syed Hussain, of Brampton, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

All five are charged with possession of property obtained by crime (over $5,000), disguise with intent, and robbery.

Hussain is also charged with breach of probation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they continue to search for the BMW involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.