Peel police have arrested two suspects in connection with two separate armed robberies - one in Mississauga and one in Brampton - on Monday.

Police say that at around 2:30 p.m., a gold exchange store in the area of Dundas Street and Hurontario Street in Mississauga was robbed by five masked suspects who made demands for cash and gold.

Two of the suspects were allegedly armed with firearms.

The suspects fled the scene with a quantity of cash and gold and were seen entering a grey Honda CRV, which was driven by a sixth suspect.

During the robbery, a victim sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Later that day, at around 6:30 p.m., two masked suspects allegedly entered an electronics store in the area of Fogal Road and Highway 50 in Brampton.

“Both suspects were armed with firearms and made demands for cell phones. A number of phones were placed into a bag and the suspects fled the store,” Peel police said in a news release.

“The suspects were again seen entering a grey Honda CRV. No physical injuries were sustained.”

Less than an hour later, investigators located the suspect vehicle in the area of Islington Avenue and Albion Road in Toronto.

The vehicle was occupied by two suspects alleged to have been involved in both robberies.

Peel Regional Police (PRP), with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service (TPS), conducted a “coordinated takedown” and the suspects were arrested without incident.

A loaded 9mm Glock handgun and one replica handgun were recovered by police. All of the stolen cell phones were also recovered and the vehicle, believed to have been used in both robberies, was determined to be stolen as well.

Sameer Ejaz, 20, of Toronto, has been charged with nine offences including robbery with a firearm disguise with intent.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old from Toronto who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with similar offences.

Both were held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice earlier today.

“Excellent work and display of inter-agency coordination with the Toronto Police Service in effecting these arrests in a safe and timely manner,” said Superintendent Sean Brennan of PRP.

“These criminal acts have no borders, Peel Regional Police remain committed to community safety and well-being as its top priority through continuous collaboration with our GTA partner agencies in apprehending those responsible.”

The investigations into the two robberies are ongoing and police say there are other suspects that remain outstanding.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact PRP’s Central Robbery Bureau.