

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a 24-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on a downtown streetcar.

Two men boarded a TTC streetcar in the area of Spadina Avenue and King Street West that was traveling northbound at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

While on the streetcar, the two men allegedly became involved in an altercation with another man. As a result of the altercation, the male victim was stabbed before exiting the streetcar in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

Investigators have released surveillance camera photos of the two suspects in an effort to identify them.

“The two suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” a news release issued by police on Sunday said. “If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).