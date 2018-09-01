

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following an overnight stabbing in the downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The male victim was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment, Toronto paramedics said.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this investigation has been released.

An investigation is underway.