One suspect has been charged in connection with a violent gunpoint robbery at a Richmond Hill currency exchange last month.

The hold-up happened on March 15 at about 11 a.m. near Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

York Regional Police (YRP) said that three suspects, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, entered the business and demanded cash.

The suspects then allegedly assaulted a victim before fleeing with merchandise from the business, they said. Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

On April 17, YRP executed a search warrant at a home in Ajax and arrested a male suspect in connection with the incident.

At that time, they also allegedly located a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl as well as ammunition and an extended magazine for a firearm.

Jesiah Byer-Coates, 21, of Ajax, has been charged with five offences, including robbery with a firearm.

Police say that they are still looking for two outstanding suspects.

Those individual are both described as Black males who are approximately 30 years old with average builds, and between five-foot-seven and six feet in height.

Both were last seen wearing hooded sweaters, dark-coloured pants, and face masks, police say.