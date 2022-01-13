Halton police are looking for two suspects in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles in Oakville and possibly an armed robbery in Milton earlier this month.

On Jan. 6, police said, multiple thefts occurred from unlocked vehicles in the Melvin Avenue and Chartwell Road area in Oakville at around 4:30 a.m.

During one theft a wallet with bank cards was stolen, police said.

A short time later, police said, the stolen cards were used to make purchases at several convenience stores along Lake Shore Boulevard West in Etobicoke.

On Thursday, police released an image of two suspects who were captured on video.

One suspect is seen wearing glasses, a black mask, a blue and black winter jacket with a black hoodie underneath (pulled up), black pants and black and white shoes.

The second suspect is wearing a black hooded jacket, a black mask or balaclava under his hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Police say the suspects may be linked to a stolen black 2017 Volvo XC90 with Ontario licence plate PHENIX88, that may have been used in the armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store in Milton on Jan. 9.

Police are advising anyone who sees this vehicle to not approach it and to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.